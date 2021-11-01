With the 45th Rally Islas Canarias, the deciding round of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship, less than 20 days away, here’s the essential information.

Starts:20h30, Thursday November 18, Podium Zone, Gran Canaria Stadium

Finishes:17h15, Saturday November 20, Podium Zone, Gran Canaria Stadium

Headquarters:Gran Canaria Arena, Fondos de Segura, s/n, 35019 Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

ERC appearances (since 2004 restructuring):6 (2013, 2016-2020)

Stages:17

Stage distance:197.29 kilometres

Liaison distance:371.04 kilometres

Total distance:568.33 kilometres

Surface:Asphalt

Free Practice (for priority drivers):12h15-14h15, Thursday November 18, Telde (2.94 kilometres)

Qualifying Stage (for priority drivers):15h03, Thursday November 18, Telde (2.94 kilometres)

Shakedown (for all drivers):16h15-18h15, Thursday November 18, Telde (2.94 kilometres)



The rally in 100 words:With the stages climbing and descending at a frequent rate, drivers pay close attention to corner speed and lines to ensure optimal momentum is maintained, while precise car set-up and pacenote accuracy are also vital. One of the notable features of the sealed stages is the abrasive surface, constructed partly from volcanic lava. It means grip levels are high and remain constant if it rains, although tyre wear can increase in dry conditions. However, with the opportunity to take ‘cuts’ through corners limited, the roads remain relatively debris-free. The 2021 ERC season finale doubles as this challenging rally’s 45th edition.



Event eligibility:ERC1, ERC2, ERC3, ERC Junior, ERC3 Junior, European Rally Championship for Teams, Abarth Rally Cup



The route in short:The opening leg on Friday November 19 features twin visits to Valsequillo (11.91 kilometres), San Mateo (13.86 kilometres), Tejeda (13.66 kilometres) and Santa Lucía (12.94 kilometres), plus one run through the 1.53-kilometre Las Palmas de Gran Canaria street stage, which rounds out the first day’s action. Saturday’s deciding leg consists of two visits to Arucas (7.18 kilometres), Moya (12.96 kilometres) and Valleseco (14.56 kilometres), while there are two versions of the Telde stage – Telde Tradición del Motor (10.39 kilometres) and Telde Ciudad Deportiva (11.11 kilometres).



Recent winners:

2020:Adrien Fourmaux/Renaud Jamoul (Ford Fiesta R5 MkII)

2019:Pepe López/Borja Rozada (Citroën C3 R5)

2018:Alexey Lukyanuk/Alexey Arnautov (Ford Fiesta R5)

2017:Alexey Lukyanuk/Alexey Arnautov (Ford Fiesta R5)

2016:Alexey Lukyanuk/Alexey Arnautov (Ford Fiesta R5)



Five facts:

1:Rally Islas Canarias boasts a number of prominent former winners including Didier Auriol, Piero Liatti and Carlos Sainz, who claimed five consecutive victories in the 1980s

2:The Canary Islands is known for its good weather with the ambient temperature ranging from 17-24 degrees centigrade

3:Rally Islas Canarias joined the ERC for the first time in 1982 and has counted for Europe’s premier rally championship 25 times

4:Islas Canarias comes from the LatinInsula Canaria, or Island of the Dogs, which were believed to be a type of monk seal

5:A dish of choice in the Canary Islands isropa vieja, made from chicken, beef, potatoes and bean

