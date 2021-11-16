Here are just some of the main talking points ahead of Rally Islas Canarias, the deciding round of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship.

*Second in the provisional standings, ORLEN Team’sMiko Marczykis the number one seed in ERC champion**Andreas Mikkelsen’s absence. He was ninth on his Rally Islas Canarias debut last season and finished an ERC career-best second on Rally Hungary last month.



*With a 14-point margin over Rallye Team Spain’sEfrén Llarenain the battle for the runner-up spot, Marczyk appears to be in the ascendancy. However, the double Polish champion must still drop his lowest score, which gives hope to Llarena, who has no score to drop, heading to his home event.



*Free from the pressures of challenging for a third ERC title,Alexey Lukyanukis in contention to win Rally Islas Canarias for a fourth time, a result that would put him one behind the legendaryCarlos Sainzas the event’s most successful driver.



*Nil Solansled on his ERC debut on what was also his first Rally Islas Canarias start last season and returns to his home round of the European championship in a Team MRF Tyres Hyundai i20 R5. His younger brotherJan Solans(Citroën C3 Rally2), the 2019 Junior WRC champion, is also in action but with success in the Supercampeonato his priority.



*Since adding to his ERC scoring tally with eighth place on Rally Hungary last month, CHL Sport Auto Citroën C3 Rally2 driverYoann Bonato, who finished runner-up on Rally Islas Canarias last season, took victory on the French Tarmac championship-counting Critérium des Cévennes to enforce his sealed-surface pedigree.



*Simone Campedelligets his first outing on asphalt in his Team MRF Tyres-entered Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo for his Rally Islas Canarias debut. SpaniardLuis Vilariño(pictured) took part on Rally Islas Canarias last season as a prelude to an ERC campaign in 2021.



*Iván Aresfinished on the Rally Islas Canarias podium in 2020 and will be expected to be in the top-three fight again this year.



*Four Canary Islanders will be in action on the ERC season closer.Enrique Cruz, the reigning Canary Islands’ champion and four-time winner in 2021, goes up against the ERC regulars in his Ford Fiesta Rally2 having placed P15 overall on Rally Islas Canarias last November.Luis Monzón, who is in his first season competing in a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo, has won Rally Islas Canarias three times in the past, whileYeray Lemesmakes his debut in the all-new Hyundai i20 N Rally2 and is a contender for a top-10 finish. Former ERC Ladies’ Trophy winnerEmma Falcónis contesting her home round of the ERC in a Citroën C3 Rally2.



*Surhayén Perníascored ERC points on his last Rally Islas Canarias appearance in 2020 and took a fine victory on the last Supercampeonato round, whileAlbert von Thurn und Taxis, a former GT racer turned ERC regular, starts the event for a fifth time.



*Argentina’sJuan Carlos Alonso, the 2019 ERC2 champion, makes his long-awaited return to European competition asDaniel ChwistandJarosław Kołtunprepare to fly the Polish flag.



*Javier Pardoheads to Rally Islas Canarias with the ERC2 title his for the taking on the back of five consecutive class victories for Suzuki Motor Ibérica.Dmitry Feofanovcan stop his fellow Suzuki Swift Rally2 Kit driver from taking the crown but needs a big points swing to do so.



*Having secured the Abarth Rally Cup at his third attempt,Dariusz Polońskiis gunning for third place in the final ERC2 order but will face strong opposition from Pardo’s team-mate,Joan Vinyes. The Andorran has considerable Rally Islas Canarias experience and pedigree and will provide strong opposition.



*Three-time ERC2 championTibor Érdi Jris aiming to finish his 2021 campaign on a high by switching from his regular Mitsubishi Lancer to a Proracing Engineering-built Škoda Fabia R4 Rally2 Kit. UkrainianSerhii Potiikois entered in a second Proracing Fabia R4.



*Carlos David Garcíacompletes the ERC2 entry in an Abarth 124 rally for his first ERC start since Rally Islas Canarias in 2019.



*Title chasersJean-Baptiste Franceschi(Toksport WRT Renault Clio Rally4) and Rallye Team Spain-supportedPep Bassas(The Racing Factory Peugeot 208 Rally4) head the ERC3 line-up ahead of current ERC3 Junior leaderSami Pajari(Porvoon Autopalvelu Ford Fiesta Rally4). While Bassas and Franceschi have previous Rally Islas Canarias experience to count on, the event is all-new for Finn Pajari.



*Hungary’sMartin László, GermanNick Loofand Rallye Team Spain’sAlejandro Cachónstart Rally Islas Canarias battling for third place the final ERC3 Junior ranking.



*ArgentinePaulo Soriasteps up to a Renault Clio Rally4 having finished runner-up toAndrea Mabelliniin the inaugural Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT for the Clio Rally5. With regular co-driverMarcelo Der Ohannesiancontesting ACI Rally Monza in Italy, Soria has recruited RomanianSergiu Ituto stand in.



*Having impressed on his ERC3 Junior debut on Rally Hungary, FrenchmanAnthony Fotiagets a second chance in a CHL Sport Auto-run Clio Rally4.



*Jorge Cagiao, who made his ERC debut on Rally Islas Canarias last season, returns in a Clio Rally4, whileZósimo Hernándezmake his first appearance in the championship in a Peugeot 208 Rally4.



*Multiple ERC Ladies’ Trophy winnerEkaterina Stratievafrom Bulgaria will chase ERC3 points.

