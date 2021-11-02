Jean-Baptiste Franceschi is braced for a “crazy battle” as he bids to win the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC3 title on Rally Islas Canarias later this month.

Frenchman Franceschi will take the crown if his closest rival Pep Bassas fails to score more than 29 points on the all-asphalt event.



It follows last month’s Rally Hungary where Franceschi finished third while Bassas crashed into retirement.



After the finish the event, Toksport WRT Renault Clio Rally4 driver Franceschi said: “At the end [the result] is perfect for the championship and for sure it will be a crazy battle in Canarias.”



Rally Islas Canarias takes place from November 18-20.

