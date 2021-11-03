Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing’s all-new i20 N Rally2 was put through its paces during a three-day test in Italy last week with a variety of set-ups sampled by Josh McErlean and Teemu Suninen ahead of the ERC season-deciding Rally Islas Canarias.

According to Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing, extensive test “gave the department’s engineers an opportunity to further develop a range of set-ups that can be shared with customers in the early months of the car’s competitive life.



“Over the three days the team were able to take the i20 N Rally2 to three different roads, each with different characteristics. The stage used on the opening day featured a series of hillside switchback turns, while the remainder of the roads offered more flowing stages, though all were on narrow roads, where gravel brought onto the route was a constant factor. In total the team covered more than 500 kilometres, adding to the 3,000 kilometres of running that was completed during testing before the car’s first rally, August’s Ypres Rally.



“The recent test was central to the Customer Racing department’s work in supporting teams and drivers with the i20 N Rally2. The days focused on trialling a variety of set-up changes – including suspension and differential settings – to assess how the chassis responded. The information gathered will be shared with customers in order to produce a strong set-up for the different road conditions they encounter in their respective championships. By working together closely with i20 N Rally2 teams in this way the department can help ensure that each crew can get the maximum performance and reliability from the car from their very first events.”



Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing Manager Andrew Johns said: “We are still early in the i20 N Rally2 project, and we can see from the results there is great pace in an excellent all-round package. However, we are still at an early point in the car’s competitive career, and we can still improve the car further with each test and rally. The data we have gained from the three days in Italy will be shared with our customers. The testing in Italy remained true to our initial development aim – to produce a car that could be instantly competitive with the huge range of possible customers in the Rally2 class. With feedback from different drivers, each with their own style and set-up preferences, we can make sure that the i20 N Rally2 is a superb package for everyone, regardless of where they compete.”



Top Spanish driver Nil Solans is set to contest Rally Islas Canarias from November 18-20 in a Hyundai i20 N Rally2 under the Team MRF Tyres banner. The event marks the eighth and final round of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship season.

