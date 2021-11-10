Four Canary Islanders will be in action when the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship reaches its climax on Rally Islas Canarias next week.

Enrique Cruz, the reigning Canary Islands’ champion and four-time winner in 2021, will go up against the ERC regulars in his Ford Fiesta Rally2 having placed P15 overall on Rally Islas Canarias last season.



Luis Monzón, who is in his first season competing in a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo, has won Rally Islas Canarias on three previous occasions, while Yeray Lemes will make his debut in the all-new Hyundai i20 N Rally2 and is a contender for a top-10 finish.



Former ERC Ladies’ Trophy winner Emma Falcón is contesting her home round of the FIA European Rally Championship in a Citroën C3 Rally2 and completes the quartet of leading local drivers.



The 45th Rally Islas Canarias takes place from November 18-20.

Ad

ERC Countdown to Canarias: Marczyk tops ERC entries for season decider YESTERDAY AT 15:21

ERC Countdown to Canarias: Remembering when… Fourmaux took ERC glory 08/11/2021 AT 11:02