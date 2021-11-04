More than 70 crews will contest the FIA European Rally Championship season-deciding Rally Islas Canarias later this month.

Registrations for the all-Tarmac contest closed on Tuesday evening and event organisers have given a taste of what’s to come by providing outline entry information.



As well as revealing some of the names set to take part on the event from November 18-20, they confirmed that more than 20 headlining Rally2 cars will be in action, while 16 different nationalities will be represented.



Among the drivers set to do battle on the asphalt stages are Miko Marczyk and Efrén Llarena, currently locked in a close fight for the runner-up spot in the final ERC standings, last year’s ERC champion Alexey Lukyanuk, ERC podium finishers Iván Ares and Yoann Bonato, plus Simone Campedelli, Solans brothers Jan and Nil and Luis Vilariño.



Juan Carlos Alonso, the 2019 ERC2 champion, makes a welcome return to the European championship. Visit FIAERC.com soon for more on the Argentine’s ERC comeback.



Meanwhile, several Canary Islanders are entered including Enrique Cruz, Yeray Lemes, Luis Monzón and Emma Falcón.



The ERC2 and ERC3 categories are also strongly supported and feature all the title contenders. Javier Pardo and Dmitry Feofanov are locked in combat for the ERC2 title. Jean-Baptiste Franceschi and Pep Bassas will face-off for ERC3 success, while Franceschi faces a challenge from Sami Pajari for ERC3 Junior gold.



A draft entry list is due to be published next Tuesday (November 9).

