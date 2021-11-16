Paulo Soria will take the next step in his promising career when he contests the deciding round of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship in a Toksport-run Rally4-specification Renault Clio this week.

Soria is part of an exciting group of young talents contesting Rally Islas Canarias in a Pirelli-equipped Rally4 car, which marks an increase in performance for the Argentine ace.



The 27-year-old finished runner-up to Andrea Mabellini in the inaugural Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT, the arrive-and-drive series for the Clio Rally5 on MICHELIN tyres.



As well as changing car, Soria will work with a new co-driver for the ERC season closer with Romanian Sergiu Itu replacing Marcelo Der Ohannesian, who has a previous commitment on ACI Rally Monza.



“It’s a very good opportunity for me and it’s something we’ve been looking at from the beginning of the season,” said Soria. “Although we missed the prize of three races in the Clio Rally4 next season by not winning the Clio Trophy, driving this car is our target for next season so we found the opportunity to be on Rally Islas Canarias with this car after the team support us and many sponsors and friends support us. The only point is the race is the same weekend as Monza so I will miss having my usual co-driver, but Sergiu will do a very good job so we are happy and looking forward to the weekend.”



A new car and co-driver won’t be all that Soria will have to adapt to on Rally Islas Canarias. “Not only do I not know the rally but we cannot forget this is only my fourth race on Tarmac so I am very excited to be there,” Soria explained. “It’s a big step for me but it’s a very good step in my career. The engineers have shared some information about the car and I have the experience of working with Toksport, a very good team that has been doing the event before.”



Soria continued: “My co-driver Sergiu is also very experienced. I speak a bit of Romanian and also Italian so we will do a mix between these two languages for the pacenotes.”



Prior to 2021 Soria spent three seasons competing with Renault power in Argentina where he became a class champion. He’s hoping for more success in Europe.



“For sure the first objective is to arrive at the end of the rally and that means we will have done all the stages and had the information from the recce for next year,” Soria said. “I want to push like always and for sure we will do our best, we know that we have some skills that we can use in Gran Canaria. I am hoping for a top five in my class.”

