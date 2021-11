The 2021 FIA European Rally Championship will be decided on Rally Islas Canarias this week. Here’s a reminder of today’s schedule*.

Free Practice (for priority drivers):12h15-14h15, Telde (2.94 kilometres)



Qualifying Stage (for priority drivers):15h03, Telde (2.94 kilometres)



Shakedown (for all drivers):16h15-18h15, Telde (2.94 kilometres)



Start order selection:17h15 onYouTube



Pre-event press conference:17h45 onYouTube



Ceremonial start:20h30, Thursday November 18, Gran Canaria Arena



*All timings are local



Photo:Facebook.com/BassasPep 12h15-14h15, Telde (2.94 kilometres)15h03, Telde (2.94 kilometres)16h15-18h15, Telde (2.94 kilometres)17h15 on Facebook 17h45 on Facebook 20h30, Thursday November 18, Gran Canaria Arena*All timings are localFacebook.com/BassasPep

Ad

ERC Countdown to Canarias: ERC Abarth Rally Cup ace Polonski still pushing 2 HOURS AGO

ERC Countdown to Canarias: Campedelli “on another planet” in ERC 8 HOURS AGO