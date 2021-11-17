Here’s a summary of who can win what and how on the season-deciding Rally Islas Canarias. But first a refresher on how points are scored in the FIA European Rally Championship.





*Bonus points are allocated to the top five finishers in each category at the end of each leg as follows: 1st= 5 points; 2= 4; 3= 3; 4= 2; 5= 1



*Drivers count their best seven scores from eight (best five from six in ERC Junior and ERC3 Junior).



FIA ERC1:

*Škoda-powered Toksport WRT driver Andreas Mikkelsen is the provisional champion and cannot be caught in the title race. However, Miko Marczyk, Efrén Llarena and Alexey Lukyanuk remain in contention for the runner-up spot behind the ace Norwegian.

*If Llarena scores 15 points, Marczyk needs to score at least 3 points less than his Spanish rival. Should Russian Lukyanuk win Rally Islas Canarias then Marczyk, from Poland, needs to score at least 11 points.

*To finish second, Llarena needs to score at least 15 points and at least 2 more than Marczyk.

*Lukyanuk needs to score 40 points, the maximum available, to finish runner-up and hope Marczyk does not score more than 10 points with Llarena scoring no more than 14 points.

*Third place is between the absent Norbert Herczig, Marczyk, Llarena and Lukyanuk.

*To be crowned champion co-driver, Szymon Gospodarczyk needs to score at least 3 points less than Llarena in case Llarena scores at least 15 points.

*Sara Fernández needs to score at least 15 points and at least 2 more than Marczyk.

*Only Gospodarczyk or Fernández can finish second. Elliott Edmondson, who won’t be competing, will finish third if Alexey Arnautov does not claim more than 25 points alongside his driver Lukyanuk. However, if the Russians score more than 25 points Arnautov will finish third in the final order.



FIA ERC2:

*Spaniard Javier Pardo will be champion if Latvia-based Dmitry Feofanov fails to score more than 25 points than the Suzuki Motor Ibérica driver. Only Pardo or Feofanov can finish second.

*Poland’s Dariusz Poloński will be third if he scores 2 points or less than Andorran Joan Vinyes and no less than 4 points compared to Frenchman Victor Cartier

*Vinyes will be third if he scores 1 point or more than Poloński and no less than 3 points less than Cartier, who is not able to take part for financial reasons.

*The co-drivers’ title fight mirrors the drivers’ battle.



FIA ERC3:

*Jean-Baptiste Franceschi (pictured) will be champion for Toksport WRT unless Pep Bassas out-scores him by 29 points.

*Providing his total is 37 points more than Finland’s Sami Pajari, Spaniard Bassas will finish second. Only Bassas and Pajari can place third.

*The co-drivers’ title is between Anthony Gorguilo and Axel Coronado, while Marko Salminen, Hugo Magalhães and Dávid Berendi will battle for third place.



FIA ERC3 JUNIOR:

*Jean-Baptiste Franceschi needs to better Sami Pajari’s total by 13 points to stop the Finn from adding the European Junior title to his World Junior crown.

*However, providing he scores at least 21 points and eight more than Franceschi, Pajari will take the Pirelli-supported title and a full season of ERC Junior action in 2022 at the wheel of a Ford Fiesta Rally3 from M-Sport Poland.

*Only drivers competing in Ford Fiesta Rally4s are eligible for the full ERC Junior drive in 2022. That means Renault Clio Rally4 driver Franceshi’s prize package will total three events should he take the title.

*Nick Loof, Martin László and Alejandro Cachón are in the fight for third place. Norbert Maior’s non-participation on Rally Islas Canarias rules him out of the battle.

*Ken Torn is the provisional ERC Junior champion for 2021 having taken the ERC3 Junior title in 2020.



