Alexey Lukyanuk is no stranger to winning Rally Islas Canarias with three victories on the island event to his name.

With Alexey Arnautov co-driving, Lukyanuk scored a hat-trick of triumphs on the Las Palmas-based event between 2016-2018.



If the Saintéloc Junior Team ace wins the FIA European Rally Championship season decider next week, he will draw level with Jesús Puras on four wins, leaving him just one behind Carlos Sainz, who holds the record of Rally Islas Canarias victories having won five times.



The 45th Rally Islas Canarias takes place from November 18-20 and counts as round eighth of the 2021 ERC season.

