Crugnola and Lukyanuk face Ostia showdown for ERC podium

Alexey Lukyanuk and Andrea Crugnola are separated by just one second heading to the closing superspecials of Rally di Roma Capitale, with the pair competing to pick up the final FIA European Rally Championship podium position.

With just 2.2 kilometres of competitive stages remaining on the rally, made up of two runs of a superspecial in Rome's seaside district of Ostia, a nerve-wracking final showdown for third place is on the cards.



Both drivers are keen to score maximum points – Lukyanuk to strengthen his ERC title defense and Crugnola his Italian championship aspirations, for which points scored are influenced by their finishing position in the overall ERC classification.



“Honestly, we were maximum attack," said 2014 ERC3 Junior runner-up Crugnola after stage 14, in which he cut the gap from 5.5s to 1s.



“The tyres, Pirelli did a very good job because in this loop, and the previous loop, we didn’t swap the tyres, so it means the tyres are working very well. I improve my time on this stage [compared to this morning]. I went flat out everywhere.



“We will see, we have two more stages to go and our target is to finish on the podium. It will be a big challenge in Ostia for the last two stages.”



The finale of Rally di Roma Capitale, which takes place at the Ostia - Super Stage Arena ACI Roma,will be livestreamed on ERC's Facebook page, starting at 19h00 CET.

