Andrea Crugnola leads round three of the FIA European Rally Championship by 2.5s ahead of Giandomenico Basso.
After four stages of the all-asphalt, the Hyundai Rally Team Italia driver heads double ERC champion Basso with European championship leader Alexey Lukyanuk in third.

More to follow…
ERC
Bonato can stand the heat in ERC
4 HOURS AGO
The post Crugnola leads Basso by 2.5s on ERC Rally di Roma Capitale appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
Saturday on ERC Rally di Roma Capitale
7 HOURS AGO
ERC
Von Thurn und Taxis’s ‘home’ ERC rally over before it begins
15 HOURS AGO