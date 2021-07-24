Andrea Crugnola leads round three of the FIA European Rally Championship by 2.5s ahead of Giandomenico Basso.

After four stages of the all-asphalt, the Hyundai Rally Team Italia driver heads double ERC champion Basso with European championship leader Alexey Lukyanuk in third.



More to follow…

