Crugnola leads in Rome after first morning of ERC action

Andrea Crugnola leads Rally di Roma Capitale after an intense first morning of FIA European Rally Championship action, as early leader Nikolay Gryazin crashed out.

Last year’s ERC1 Junior champion Gryazin (Sports Racing Technologies) won stage one to take an early lead but crashed out only four corners from the finish of stage two, locking up on a fast left-hander and going off into a tree.



Both Gryazin and co-driver Yaroslav Federov were OK after their off but the car’s rollcage was damaged in the impact, which will force them to sit out the rest of the event.



That promoted Crugnola, an ERC3 Junior graduate who finished as championship runner-up in 2014, to the lead of the rally in his ŠKODA Fabia R5, who built a 7.3s over Giandomenico Basso (Loran SRL).



Crugnola won both stages two and three but has two drivers with five ERC titles between them in tow, with two-time champion Basso followed by three-time winner Luca Rossetti (FPF Sport SRL) 14.9s off the lead.



Reigning ERC champion Alexey Lukyanuk (Saintéloc Racing) is fourth, 22.7s off the pace and with his car running slightly down on power with a pop-off valve issue.



The Russian’s main title rival Łukasz Habaj is fifth after a difficult morning, 29.8s behind Lukyanuk after suffering three spins across the first two stages.



ACCR Czech Rally Team’s young star in an R5 car Filip Mareš leads the ERC1 Junior class after Gryazin’s retirement and is also sixth overall, his decision to pace himself paying off as others hit trouble.



Seventh-placed Simone Campedelli (Orange 1 M-Sport Rally Team), who is giving the brand new evolution of the Ford Fiesta R5 its European debut, was initially running in the top five until a puncture on Roccasecca-Colle San Magno.



Campedelli demoted two-time Rally di Roma Capitale winner Umberto Scandola (Hyundai Motorsport N) to eighth place on stage three, with Norbert Herczig (MOL Racing Team) also being passed by Campedelli and falling to ninth.



ERC1 Junior championship leader Chris Ingram completes the top 10, having lost over half a minute with fading rear brakes on Pico-Greci.



Mārtiņš Sesks (LMT Autosporta Akadēmija), who is making his second of two prize drive appearances for winning the ERC3 Junior title last year, completes the ERC1 Junior podium in P11 overall, having been delayed by a puncture on Pico-Greci.



Andrea Nucita has made a strong start to lead both the Abarth Rally Cup and ERC2 production category, while Sindre Furuseth (Saintéloc Junior Team) leads ERC3 and ERC3 Junior after two stages.

