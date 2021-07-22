Andrea Crugnola, who challenged for the inaugural ERC Junior title in 2014, will bring added pace and pedigree to Hyundai Rally Team Italia’s FIA European Rally Championship attack on Rally di Roma Capitale.

A multiple stage winner on the asphalt event, Crugnola is the reigning Italian champion and makes his annual ERC start on his home round of the championship alongside co-driver Pietro Ometto.



“Rally di Roma Capitale is a race that I particularly like and I hope to adapt better also with the Hyundai i20 and Pirelli tyres,” said Crugnola. “I will race first the drivers entered in the Italian championship, but it will be very stimulating to measure our level against the European drivers.”



Meanwhile, Umberto Scandola has called up Danilo Fappani to replace regular co-driver Guido D’Amore following their high-speed crash on Rally Liepāja, which has required a replacement Hyundai i20 R5 to be prepared Scandola’s home round of the ERC.



“It was not an easy start to the season in the European championship unlike the Italian Gravel championship,” said Scandola. “Rally di Roma Capitale comes at the right time to improve our ranking and to demonstrate the potential of the Hyundai. This year the rally has some new stages but in general these roads suit my driving and in Fiuggi the team and I have had a lot of satisfaction.



“We have prepared ourselves well and will have an almost completely new car after the road off in Latvia. Concerning this, I send my best wishes for a speedy recovery to Guido D'Amore and a family welcome to Danilo Fappani, my new co-pilot.”



Photo:Massimo Bettiol

