Crugnola sorry for ERC crash

Andrea Crugnola has apologised to his F.P.F. Sport team and his sponsors for crashing out on the opening stage of Rally di Roma Capitale yesterday.

Crugnola, a former ERC3 Junior contender, had been one of the favourites to win round one of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship before he hit trouble 2.3 kilometres after the start of the 13.40-kilometre Pico-Greco stage.



“First of all I would like to say sorry to my team and to my sponsors because I made a mistake in one fast corner,” said Crugnola. “It was a five-minus tightens and I missed the line and touched the gravel with the rear and lose the control. I hit first of all the rail and then the rocks.



“It was a fast section and I had no time to recognise I was doing a mistake. I crashed, it’s definitely a mistake so I am sorry. Of course it’s a shame.”



Following repairs to his Citroën C3 R5, Crugnola has restarted on leg two.

