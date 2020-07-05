-

The driver who won all but three stages on last year’s Rally di Rome Capitale has underlined his potential as a contender for victory on the FIA European Rally Championship season-opener later this month.

Despite strong competition, ERC3 Junior graduate Andrea Crugnola was quickest on 13 out of 16 stages around Rome last year but was denied the outright win following a puncture.



On yesterday’s Rally Internazionale del Casentino, the traditional warm-up to Rally di Roma Capitale, Crugnola and co-driver Pietro Ometto were fastest on six of the seven stages in their Pirell-equipped Citroën C3 R5 and took first place in the final order by more than 20s.



“The level was very high, I tried to drive at my pace to work ahead of Rally di Roma Capitale,” said Crugnola. “We worked on the car, using settings which perhaps were not always the fastest ones but we did some choices to prepare ourselves for the forthcoming season.”



He continued: “I was fighting for the win three years ago and now I made it. It’s definitely a good start with the Citroën C3, I like it a lot and it suits my driving style. We still have some margin but in my opinion the car has a great potential. Also, the Pirelli tyres were great as always, we had no problems despite [the] great heat. I am very happy, it’s a great way to restart for national rallying.”



Andrea Crugnola was speaking to Gianluca Nataloni of Rallylink.it. Visit FIAERC.com for details on how the other ERC regulars fared

ERC ERC refresher: how points will be scored in 2020 YESTERDAY AT 04:00

The post Crugnola stakes claim for ERC glory with national rally win appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC ERC Junior Molle hopes to get on a roll with pre-Roma rally 03/07/2020 AT 04:00