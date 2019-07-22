Crugnola unlucky with 13 in ERC

Andrea Crugnola won 13 out of 16 stages on Rally di Roma Capitale – but it still wasn’t enough for a sensational debut victory in the FIA European Rally Championship’s top tier.

Although Crugnola had previously starred in ERC3 Junior by battling Stéphane Lefebvre for the category title in 2014, last weekend was the first time he’d driven an R5 car in the ERC.



Leading after three stages, Crugnola’s hopes came crushing down when he punctured on Saturday’s fourth test, which dropped him from first to P10.



“Sometimes rally can be cruel, and [Saturday] was my turn,” said Crugnola. “Since I got the puncture I just tried to push as much as I could to gain as many positions as possible. We deserve the podium this weekend because our pace was very high. I hope to come back to the ERC to win.”

