Cuesta hoping big result keeps ERC3 Junior learning on course

Promising Spaniard Sergio Cuesta needs a good result on his Rally Liepāja debut like never before.

Cuesta, a contender for the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior Championship, is not able to confirm where his next event will be following his trip to Latvia this week.



That’s because he has only been able to secure the funding necessary to compete on the opening two rounds of the delayed 2020 season, a considerable achieved on the basis he had no backing to compete at all in 2019.



“We are ready for the next ERC rally in Liepāja and we want to do a good rally,” said Cuesta, whose GC Motorsport-run Peugeot 208 R2 is co-driven by Alejandro Lopez.



“We will try to do all the kilometres of the rally and achieve experience on gravel on the fast Latvian stages. After this rally we will see if we can continue in ERC3 Junior, because with the COVID-19 problem, it is very difficult for us to find new sponsors and achieve the budget to do more ERC events and learn for the next year.”

