Cuesta travelled from Spain to contest the FIA European Rally Championship round in Latvia and finished ninth in the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior category alongside co-driver Alejandro López.



“It was a great rally for us because Sergio got all the kilometres and all the experience by finishing the rally,” López said afterwards. “It was Sergio’s first rally on gravel in this car and last year he did not compete at all. In fact, he has only done two rallies on gravel. But step by step the rhythm was getting better and better. We had to learn these first gravel stages but Sergio did a good job.”



Cuesta and López were competing in a Peugeot 208 R2 run by GC Motorsport.