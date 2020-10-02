The underfunded Cuesta started his maiden FIA ERC3 Junior Championship season in a Peugeot 208 R2 but has upgraded to the M-Sport Poland-built car in Portugal where he will be entered under the Pravia Autocompeticion banner.



“It will be our third rally in the European championship this year, and we really want to do a good job with the new Fiesta,” said Cuesta, who is co-driven by Alejandro Lopez. “We had the opportunity to test the car in France on Rallye National de la Drôme and we won the R2 category. We have been delighted, so in Fafe we will be with this car and see if we can be closer to the fast drivers of the ERC Junior category.



“We believe that in Fafe we can do it well, Tarmac is where I feel more comfortable. We have a good team, a good car, and a good co-driver, now we have to compete, learn and be lucky.”



Cuesta was the fourth fastest the Pirelli-equipped ERC3 Junior drivers during shakedown this evening.