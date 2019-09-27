Cypriot Psaltis selects leading honour for home ERC event

Andreas Psaltis has chosen the honour of leading the FIA European Rally Championship field into action on the first day of Cyprus Rally, his home event.

Friday morning’s 15 fastest drivers from the Qualifying Stage selected their road order positions in Cyprus’s capital city, Nicosia, and the Psaltis Auto Parts driver chose to go first on the road, having qualified P14 earlier.



The 13 fastest drivers on the 3.53-kilometre Yeri Qualifying Stage all elected to start in reverse order, meaning five-time Cyprus Rally winner Nasser Al-Attiyah will start P15 on the road tomorrow.



ERC title rivals Łukasz Habaj (Sports Racing Technologies), Chris Ingram (Toksport WRT) and Alexey Lukyanuk (Saintéloc Junior Team) will start ninth, P11 and P14 respectively on Saturday morning.



Having originally finished P13 on the Qualifying Stage this morning, Paulo Nobre was able to make the tenth pick for road position. Stewards adjusted his time down by seven seconds due to time spent stuck behind Tibor Érdi Jr’s delayedŠKODA Fabia R5, allowing him to pick sixth position on the road.



All the crews are now heading for the seaside town of Larnaca for the ceremonial start, which takes place on the town’s promenade at 19h00 local time (18h00 CET).

