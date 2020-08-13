Cypriot star Galatariotis to feel the ERC speed in Latvia

-

Simos Galatariotis is swapping the technically demanding and punishing Cypriot stages for the high-speed sweeps of Rally Liepāja this week.

The one-time FIA European Rally Championship event winner is competing in the Baltics in a Volkswagen Polo GTI R5. He used yesterday’s official test to acclimatise to ERC rallying Latvian style.



Speaking to ERC Radio’s Julian Porter, Galatariotis said: “We started a little bit late because the car arrived a little bit late all the way from Cyprus. But we are getting there, setting it up for these conditions. I am not used to these kinds of speeds so we are learning again but I think it will be okay.”



Asked about the challenge he’s facing adapting to the ERC’s fastest stages, Galatariotis said: “It’s difficult and it’s a matter of confidence. You have some fast roads in Cyprus but it’s only short sections. Here it’s going with fifth gear for minutes so it’s a different experience for us. But this is why we came here to get used to these higher speeds and we are looking forward to it.”



Rally Liepāja takes place from 14-16 August with stages between Talsi and Liepāja.



