Albert von Thurn und Taxis rolled his Baumschlager Rallye & Racing ŠKODA Fabia R5 during free practice for the Cyprus Rally, but will be back for the first stages on Saturday.

Approaching a slow right-hander on his second free practice run, von Thurn und Taxis ran wide and fell down a small embankment, sending his Fabia into a roll.



But thankfully for von Thurn und Taxis, who has retired from the last three ERC events, the rollcage on his Fabia was undamaged, allowing Baumschlager Rallye & Racing to get to work repairing the car for the first stages of the rally tomorrow.



Cyprus Rally has been a happy hunting ground for von Thurn und Taxis since he joined the ERC in 2017, recording a fifth place finish on his debut year and then finishing eighth last year.

The post Cyprus ERC adventure continues for von Thurn und Taxis despite rollover appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.