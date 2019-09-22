Nasser Al-Attiyah starts the Cyprus Rally next week firmly in the hunt for a record-extending sixth victory – and the opportunity to cancel out his late Cypriot heartache in 2018.

Qatari Al-Attiyah, who has also won the country’s now-defunct Troodos Rally nine times, was in the lead starting the final stage of last year’s Cyprus Rally only for a puncture to drop him to fourth place and leave local heroSimos Galatariotisto take a maiden home win.



With the Cyprus Rally doubling as a round of the FIA European Rally Championship and FIA Middle East Rally Championship, Al-Attiyah has his sights firmly set on claiming the MERC title for a 14th time, a result that would equal Mohammed Bin Sulayem’s current benchmark.



In addition to his achievements in Cyprus and the MERC, Al-Attiyah is a world title-winning rally driver, former Dakar victor and Olympic Games medallist. He will contest the Cyprus Rally in a Volkswagen Polo GTI R5. Frenchman Matthieu Baumel will co-drive.



Photo:Volkswagen Motorsport

The post Cyprus Rally reference Al-Attiyah up for ERC success appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.