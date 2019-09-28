Cyprus Rally Saturday live on ERC Radio and Facebook

ERC Radio’s live coverage of the Cyprus Rally continues on Saturday with Julian Porter and Chris Rawes providing all the action and reaction from the FIA European Rally Championship counter.

The expert and highly respected duo will begin their live coverage of leg one from 09h30 local time (08h30 CET) and will be reporting live from all stage finishes throughout the day.



In addition to ERC Radio’s live coverage of the event, the will be a Facebook Live from stage three and stage five via the championship’s official Facebook page.

