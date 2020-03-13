Cyprus Rally set to welcome ERC stars one week later than planned

The Cyprus Rally will host the FIA European Rally Championship one week later than planned this October.

Subject to FIA approval, the gravel event is set to take place from 16-18 October to accommodate the rescheduled Azores Rallye, which is now due to take place from 17-19 September, again subject to FIA approval.



The Cyprus Rally, won in 2019 by Nasser Al-Attiyah and Mathieu Baumel, had originally been scheduled for 16-18 October.

