Czech federation-backed Cais wins ERC3 to secure second place in final order

Despite receiving a 20-second penalty for a late check-out from Saturday morning service while his team rushed to complete a gearbox change, Erik Cais completed a dominant first victory over Marijan Griebel, winning ERC3 on Rally Hungary by more than seven minutes.

Griebel was left to rue a lack of wet weather tyres as the conditions turned for the worse heading into Sunday’s second leg and adopted a cautious strategy to bring his Toksport WRT Peugeot 208 R2 home in a comfortable second position.



A fresh downpour during SS9 meant that Cais took it relatively carefully as Saturday morning leader Miklós Csomós claimed the stage win. Conditions were far worse on the next test which allowed Cais to pull away further from Griebel behind.



Csomós then took a popular city stage win in Nyíregyháza to end the loop on a positive note.



After going off the road on the opening day, Ohran Avciouglu returned in his Toksport Peugeot but alternator issues affected his speed.

