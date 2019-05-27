Filip Mareš completed his third gravel event in an R5 car in a fine fourth position in FIA ERC1 Junior – but it was the experience gained on Rally Liepāja that mattered most to the Czech talent.

Driving an ACCR Czech Rally Team ŠKODA Fabia R5 alongside Jan Hloušek, Mareš completed the high-speed gravel event in sixth overall.



“We have to be satisfied with this result, just our third rally on gravel in an R5 car,” he said. “Some stage times were good, some were worse but generally it was quite good for us and I would like to thank the whole team because it’s also their work. We were on a good pace and to finish fourth in ERC1 Junior and sixth overall on my first gravel rally for eight months is quite satisfying after a difficult rally.”

The post Czech federation-backed Mareš goes fourth on ERC1 Junior return appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.