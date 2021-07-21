Meet Dominik Stříteský, the latest rising star of Czech Republic rallying heading to the FIA European Rally Championship to build his experience at international level.

The 21-year-old ex-karter is embarking on a three-event ERC taster campaign to run alongside his Czech championship bid in a Škoda Fabia R5 entered by ACA Škoda Vančík Motorsport.



Starting with this week’s Rally di Roma Capitale, Stříteský will also contest Barum Czech Rally Zlín, his home round of the ERC from August 27-29, and Rally Hungary, which is scheduled from October 22-24.



“I am very happy to start in Roma,” said Stříteský, who will be co-driven by countryman Jiří Hovorka. “At the beginning of the season we didn't plan to start in the ERC so soon, but things went quickly and after some good results we decided to race in Roma. It's my first ERC race and also my third outside the Czech Republic. I will try to push as hard as I can, but we want to gain more experience with the Rally2 car and improve our pace.”



Stříteský makes his ERC debut on the back of finishing a fine second overall on the Czech championship-counting Rally Bohemia, his fifth outing in a Rally2 car, when he was selected to join Škoda Motorsport.



“It was a great chance for us,” Stříteský said. “We completed a lot of kilometres and it pushed us up a level. The level of competition in the ERC is very high [however]. There are many fast drivers who have World Rally Championship experience. It will be nice to see our times next to theirs.”



Stříteský will complete his Rally di Roma Capitale preparations with a one-day test today (Wednesday).



Who is Dominik Stříteský?

After a stint in karting, Stříteský switched to rallying in 2018 and claimed the Czech Opel Adam Cup title the following season. He stepped up in performance to a Peugeot 208 R2 for 2020 but wasn’t able to tackle his planned schedule of events due to COVID-19 restrictions. Despite his limited experience, Stříteský graduated to Rally2 level for this season and made an instant impact with three top-five finishes in the Czech championship in an older-specification Škoda Fabia R5 prior to his Rally Bohemia podium in an upgraded Fabia Rally2 Evo run by Škoda’s factory team. His ERC campaign is being masterminded by ACA Škoda Vančík Motorsport, the team run by Jaroslav Vančík, Roman Kresta’s former chief mechanic at Škoda Motorsport.

ERC ERC 2021: the season so far 4 HOURS AGO

ERC Feofanov’s double ERC2 boost 10 HOURS AGO