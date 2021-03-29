Nikolay Gryazin and Sports Racing Technologies were back together and back on top when the Czech championship got underway on Kowax Valašská Rally ValMez at the weekend.

Gryazin and SRT formed the perfect partnership during a multi-year FIA European Rally Championship campaign, which culminated in Russian star Gryazin winning the 2018 ERC1 Junior title for the Latvian team.



While Gryazin has made the FIA World Rally Championship his focus since then, he took part on the Czech opener to build his experience of driving his Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 on asphalt alongside co-driver Konstantin Aleksandrov.



After going fastest on eight out of 10 stages, Gryazin won the Kowax Valašská Rally ValMez with an advantage of 46.4s ahead of Jan Kopecký, the 2013 ERC champion and multiple Czech title winner.



“It was a proper fight with the top Czech drivers,” said Gryazin, a three-time ERC event winner. “Thank you to all the team of Sports Racing Technologies and Konstantin Aleksandrov for their excellent job.”



Photo:Josef Petru

