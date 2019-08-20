Erik Cais confirmed his status as an FIA ERC3 Junior Championship frontrunner when he finished runner-up to Efrén Llarena by five seconds on Barum Czech Rally Zlín.

In what was only the Autoclub of the Czech Republic-backed driver’s 18th rally, Cais was a constant threat to title chasers Llarena, Sindre Furuseth and Ken Torn, plus the more experienced Jean-Baptiste Franceschi.



But despite his capture of second place in both the Pirelli-supported category and ERC3, Cais voiced his disappointment at the finish of his home rally.



“I’m disappointed, there was a lot of pressure and I’m sad it’s not finished like I wanted,” said the 20-year-old former downhill mountain bike racer. “If this result happened in Roma or somewhere else, I would be totally happy with this position. But it’s my home rally and I wanted more. Maybe next year.”



Despite his frustration, Cais said going fastest in class on the legendary Pindula stage was a “good point”.

The post Czech star Cais wanted more on home ERC Junior outing appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.