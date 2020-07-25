Day one round-up: Six of the best for ERC Rally di Roma Capitale leader Lukyanuk

-

Alexey Lukyanuk has restarted international rallying in style by winning all six stages on leg one of Rally di Roma Capitale, the opening event of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship season, to hold a strong overnight lead.

Competing alongside new co-driver and fellow Russian Dmitry Eremeev for the first time, Lukyanuk has kept last year’s winner Giandomenico Basso – the double ERC champion – behind throughout the day via an accomplished display in his Pirelli-equipped Citroën C3 R5.



Basso, making his competition debut in a Loran-entered Volkswagen Polo GTI R5, is 34.1s behind Lukyanuk in second with Oliver Solberg an impressive third overall and the top ERC1 Junior runner, 13.0s down on his experienced Italian rival in another Polo.



Romanian champion Simone Tempestini (Škoda Fabia R5) is 7.5s behind Solberg in fourth with Fabian Kreim 5.0s further back in fifth on his Polo debut. Craig Breen (Hyundai i20 R5) completes the top six, 0.1s adrift of Kreim, on his return to the ERC with Team MRF Tyres.



With myriad strict measures in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rally di Roma Capitale is the first FIA international-level event to take place since lockdown measures eased in certain countries. Drivers and teams have united in praise of the extensive steps taken by organiser Motorsport Italia to provide a safe and secure environment for competitors and volunteer officials alike.



Despite only getting back behind the wheel of his Saintéloc Junior Team Citroën for the first time since last season’s Rally Hungary during a test on Tuesday, Lukyanuk showed no sign of lacking in seat time by leading from the start.



“It was going really nice, no push really controlling the pace,” said Lukyanuk. “I’m happy with the day, it looks like we did quite a good job in every stage. Thanks to the team for the perfect car and Pirelli for the tyres. The package is working. The feeling is quite okay and I would say I am more or less relaxed inside It looks like this period of quarantine was not affecting me so much.”



More to follow...

ERC Midday round-up: ERC ace Lukyanuk leads in Rome 6 HOURS AGO

The post Day one round-up: Six of the best for ERC Rally di Roma Capitale leader Lukyanuk appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC Tough ERC times for Czech mates… and Fourmaux too 8 HOURS AGO