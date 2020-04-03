Debut podium convinces Devine he “can mix it” in ERC

Callum Devine’s debut podium in the FIA European Rally Championship’s top tier in Hungary last November has convinced the Irishman that he has what the takes to be successful during his maiden ERC1 Junior campaign in 2020.

Devine will make a full-time step up to the ERC with backing from his national ASN, Motorsport Ireland with the ERC1 Junior category the main focus.



“Hungary opened our eyes last year, it was a strange kind of event but to set competitive times at that level in a new car, in horrendous conditions made us realise we can mix it at this level,” said Devine, who will drive a Hyundai Customer Racing-supported i20 R5 alongside co-driver Brian Hoy. “I’m under no illusions about how tough this year will be, but everything is coming together to give this a go.”

