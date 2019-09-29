The deciding leg of the Cyprus Rally will be live on ERC Radio with a Facebook Live of stages nine and 12 also scheduled.

ERC Radio’s coverage begins at 08h45 local time with Julian Porter and Chris Rawes reporting live from all stage finishes throughout the day.



ERC Radio is available at FIAERC.com and via the ERC app. The ERC’s Facebook page is availablehere.

The post Deciding Cyprus leg live on ERC Radio and Facebook appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.