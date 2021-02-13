Prospective Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT competitors looking for more details on the FIA European Rally Championship’s new entry-level category** should look no further than a new dedicated website.

The arrive-and-drive series, which uses the Renault Clio Rally5 and Pirelli tyres as standard, offers accessible international rallying on five ERC events in 2021. Go tohttps://cliotrophy.toksport.comfor more details.

**Subject to FIA World Motor Sport Council approval

ERC
Registrations open for ERC-based Abarth Rally Cup
19 HOURS AGO

The post Dedicated website for ERC’s Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC
ERC season-opening round confirmation of Azores quality, says event organiser
11/02/2021 AT 05:00
ERC
Cristiana Oprea gets set for 2021 ERC comeback following ‘dream’ car purchase
10/02/2021 AT 14:00