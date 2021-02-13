Prospective Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT competitors looking for more details on the FIA European Rally Championship’s new entry-level category** should look no further than a new dedicated website.

The arrive-and-drive series, which uses the Renault Clio Rally5 and Pirelli tyres as standard, offers accessible international rallying on five ERC events in 2021. Go tohttps://cliotrophy.toksport.comfor more details.



**Subject to FIA World Motor Sport Council approval