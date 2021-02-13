Prospective Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT competitors looking for more details on the FIA European Rally Championship’s new entry-level category** should look no further than a new dedicated website.
The arrive-and-drive series, which uses the Renault Clio Rally5 and Pirelli tyres as standard, offers accessible international rallying on five ERC events in 2021. Go tohttps://cliotrophy.toksport.comfor more details.
**Subject to FIA World Motor Sport Council approval
ERC
Registrations open for ERC-based Abarth Rally Cup
The post Dedicated website for ERC’s Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
ERC season-opening round confirmation of Azores quality, says event organiser
ERC
Cristiana Oprea gets set for 2021 ERC comeback following ‘dream’ car purchase