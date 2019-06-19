Defend or attack? Poland entry-topping Habaj’s ERC conundrum

Łukasz Habaj admits he’s torn between pushing for a home win or preserving his FIA European Rally Championship title advantage on next week’s PZM 76th Rally Poland.

Habaj heads the title race by one point over British driver Chris Ingram, which hands him the coveted number one seed for the 50th Rally Poland to count towards the ERC.



Speaking at the official event launch in the Polish capital Warsaw yesterday, Habaj said: “I would like to continue the success story of other Poles who have won Rally Poland, but I need to focus on championship standings at the same time. This is my ultimate goal – to stay on the top of the leaderboard until the end of the ERC season.”



Co-driven by compatriot Daniel Dymurski, Habaj won the season-opening Azores Rallye in his Sports Racing Technologies ŠKODA Fabia R5 and was on the podium on Rally Islas Canarias last month. But after losing out to Ingram both in terms of the overall result and day points scored on Rally Liepāja, Habaj is aware of the importance of an error-free drive



“Winning this event is a dream to me and I think I am able to achieve it,” said Habaj. “My plan is to drive fast and show consistent pace right from the beginning of the event. However, I will not go out on a limb. We want to be in the game for the victory, because it seems to be a pretty realistic goal. Nevertheless, I won’t even try to judge our chances as a percentage.”



Fifty-one crews, including 24 in R5 cars, have entered the international section of PZM 76th Rally Poland while the supporting categories bring the total number to 102, the highest number since 1975.



Clickhereto view the entry list.

