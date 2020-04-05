It’s common for drivers to turn team bosses when they call a halt to their full-time competition career. Here are five who’ve done just that in the FIA European Rally Championship.

Raimund Baumschlager:The Austrian’s BRR operation is responsible for running Albert von Thurn und Taxis, plus Norbert Herczig’s MOL Racing Team entry. Before team management took hold, Baumschlager’s driving career included the capture of 14 national titles plus myriad outings at world and European level. He’s also a highly-respected test and development pilot.



Toni Gardemeister:TGS Worldwide is supporting Emil Lindholm’s ERC1 Junior campaign under the Team MRF Tyres banner. A factory driver in the world championship, Gardemeister topped the leaderboard for a time early in the 2005 season.



Beppo Harrach:Harrach’s career included an Austrian title and 12 starts in the world championship. Through his DriftCompany organisation, Harrach will be guiding compatriots Niki Mayr-Melnhof and Nikolai Landa in the ERC in 2020.



Roman Kresta:Like Gardemeister, Kresta was a factory driver at world level. Through his Kresta Racing concern the Czech legend is guiding two of the sport’s bright young stars in 2020, Miko Marczyk and Filip Mareš (pictured with Kresta during the former’s ERC1 Junior title-winning season in 2019).



Jaroslav Orsák:Anything Kresta can do, his fellow Czech Orsák can also do. Still only 35, Orsák’s eponymous team is going from strength to strength with Erik Cais benefiting from its expertise and experience as he steps up to Rally2 level in the ERC.

The post Desk not steering wheel: Five drivers turned ERC team bosses appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.