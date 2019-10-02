Alexey Lukyanuk will “fight till the end” in his bid to win the FIA European Rally Championship for a second season running.

The Saintéloc Junior Team driver was on course to bring his Citroën C3 R5 home in second place on the Cyprus Rally, a result that would have put him back on top of the ERC standings heading to the season-closing Rally Hungary form 8-10 November.



However, a fuel pressure issue one kilometre from the finish of stage 10 resulted in retirement for Lukyanuk and co-driver Alexey Arnautov.



“Obviously, this is not the way we wanted to finish the rally,” Lukyanuk wrote on Facebook. “We were driving very safe and [with a] cautious pace whole rally, with no mistakes until one kilometre before finish of SS10 the car just stopped due to some issue with fuel pressure. We don't know what it was, it will be investigated later by the team. Very angry and devastated but we will not give up and push harder for fight till the end.”



With dropped scores applied, Lukyanuk is 28 points behind championship leader Chris Ingram in third position. Łukasz Habaj is second in the table, 19 points down in Ingram but nine ahead of Lukyanuk.

The post Devastated Lukyanuk not giving up on second ERC title appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.