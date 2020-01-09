Devine announces full-season ERC bid with support from Irish ASN

Callum Devine has announced a major FIA European Rally Championship campaign in 2020 with support from his national ASN, Motorsport Ireland.

The Irish International Driver of the Year for 2019 will build on his stage and podium-winning performance on last November’s ERC-counting Rally Hungary by contesting all eight rounds of the 2020 season with a focus on the ERC1 Junior title, which will be decided over the first six events.



Powered by a Hyundai i20 R5, Devine 25, and co-driver Brian Hoy, 26, will receive additional support from FYTH, Curran Gate, The Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy and Hyundai Customer Racing.



“We can mix it at this level”

“Hungary opened our eyes last year, it was a strange kind of event but to set competitive times at that level in a new car, in horrendous conditions made us realise we can mix it at this level,” said Devine, who placed third on the sealed-surface event. “I’m under no illusions about how tough this year will be, but everything is coming together at the right time to give this a go.”



Learning by finishing key for 2020

“The realistic aim will be to push on the Tarmac events and keep learning on the gravel events and above all, get finishes,” Devine continued. “Points win prizes and if last year’s ERC showed us anything, it showed us that. I’m hugely thankful to everyone who’s working so hard to make this happen for us and I’m really looking forward to the season ahead. It will also be nice to continue developing alongside Hyundai, I know Hyundai Customer Racing is putting a big effort into their R5 car and its programmes which is great, hopefully, we can take advantage of that too.”



Did you know?

Devine won the FIA Celtic Trophy in 2019 when he was also a frontrunner in the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship, scoring one event win and two podium finishes. He has previous experience at world championship level and made three ERC starts in two-wheel-drive machinery. prior to his Rally Hungary outing. When he’s not competing, Devine works in the construction industry.



Where to watch Callum Devine in 2020?

Azores Rallye, 26-28 March; Rally Islas Canarias, 7-9 May; Rally Liepāja (Latvia), 29-31 May; 77th Rally Poland, 26-28 June; Rally di Roma Capitale (Italy), 24-26 July; Barum Czech Rally Zlín, 28-30 Augus; Cyprus Rally, 9-11 October; Rally Hungary, 6-8 November.

