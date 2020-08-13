Devine ready to fly high in ERC

-

Callum Devine will put his Rally di Roma Capitale exit behind him and focus on the next chapter of his FIA ERC1 Junior Championship adventure on Rally Liepāja this week.

A member of the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy, Devine is playing catch-up ahead of his first visit to Latvia alongside co-driver Brian Hoy. But he’s fully focused on the challenge ahead and will use lessons learned when he competed on Rally Finland as part of his FIA Junior World Rally Championship campaign in 2018.



“Obviously Italy was a disappointment but thankfully the car has been repaired, I need to put that behind me now,” said the Hyundai i20 R5 driver. “I’ve only had a little bit of loose surface experience with the Hyundai so at the moment my preparation has been about watching onboards. It’s going to be a bit of a challenge but we knew from the start of the year this would be the toughest event, just because it’s something we are not used to.



“Myself and Brian both did Finland a few years ago and it wouldn’t be too dissimilar, but that was in an R2 car, an R5 car is so much faster! From what I’ve seen the rally looks really good and the stages look nice but it’s a place where you wouldn’t want to get it wrong because it’s so high speed.



“A lot of the guys will be quite used to it having done it before and if you are not on it from the beginning, you can get left behind very quickly. But we have to start somewhere, that’s how we are looking at it this year. I also have to remember that I need points on the board.”

