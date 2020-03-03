Devine revs up for ERC Azores with first i20 R5 gravel run

Callum Devine’s 2020 FIA ERC1 Junior Championship campaign is go after the Motorsport Ireland-backed talent made his first gravel start in a Hyundai i20 R5.

Co-driven by Brian Hoy, Devine was contesting the recent Samsonas Fivemiletown Spring Rally in Northern Ireland in preparation for his upcoming European campaign, which begins on the Azores Rallye from 26-28 March.



The Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing Junior Driver used the event to learn more about the i20 R5 in loose conditions. After a consistent start he gained confidence throughout the event, making set-up changes as he gained confidence behind the wheel of the Korean machine.



He wrote on Facebook: “Happy with our progression on the loose in the PCRS Rallysport Hyundai i20 R5 as we prepare for the ERC opener. We made some set up changes throughout the day and on the last four stages we took three fastest times and a second fastest time which moved us up to third overall.”

