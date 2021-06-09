Callum Devine starts his FIA European Rally Championship campaign in Poland next week boosted by a “good warm-up” in Lithuania.

Devine placed P10 overall on Rally Žemaitija, the Polish championship opener based across the border in Lithuania last weekend.



“Great experience for our first time here in Lithuania,” Devine wrote on Facebook afterwards. “The stages were fantastic and a good warm-up for the first round of the ERC in two weeks.”



Co-driven by James Fulton, Devine is contesting the upcoming ERC season in Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy-entered Ford Fiesta Rally2 with support from M-Sport.



ORLEN 77th Rally Poland takes place from June 18-20.

ERC Fans to follow ERC opener from home AN HOUR AGO

ERC Marczyk’s home win away ahead of ERC season 2 HOURS AGO