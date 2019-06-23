Pedro Antunes will be back behind the wheel of a Peugeot 208 R2 on this week’s PZM 75th Rally Poland, the fourth event of the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship season.

Antunes switched to a Ford Fiesta R2T for Rally Liepāja where he continued his impressive start to his first full campaign in the Pirelli-backed category.



Ahead of his Rally Poland debut, the FPAK Portugal Team ERC driver said: “We get back to driving the Peugeot on this event after doing the last rally in the Ford Fiesta. But although we know the car this time, we don’t know the rally. I understand it’s similar to Rally Liepāja in that it is high speed, on gravel.



“Again, we want to enjoy the stages and try to fight as much as we can to achieve a podium. I know it will be a hard fight and it’s also going to be harder because I won’t get to test before the rally. My first time on these stages will be in Free Practice.”

The post Different car, same approach for ERC3 Junior Antunes appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.