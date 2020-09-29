After placing seventh in class on Rally Liepāja in mid-August, Dinkel has used the intervening period to change his system for making pacenotes.



“Rome and Liepāja were very hard for us, I was not really happy with my performance or my pacenotes,” said the Brose Motorsport driver. “In the last few weeks we worked very hard to get more confidence with the pacenotes to have easy details in the notes. I hope it will work.”



Like his European championship rivals, Dinkel will be a Rally Fafe Montelongo novice when the event gets underway on Friday. However, he has been to the Fafe region before when he contested Portugal’s round of the FIA World Rally Championship in 2019.



“I really like this part of Portugal. I was there last year for the World Rally Championship round but that was obviously on gravel, this is Tarmac and it’s new for everyone. The roads look similar to Rome, medium fast and twisty roads, which I like. We try to find a good set-up and a good rhythm. I hope we can set some good times and show a better performance, try to fight with the boys in the ERC1 Junior Championship.”



Michael Wenzel will partner Dinkel on Rally Fafe Montelongo after his regular co-driver, Ursula Mayrhofer, was forced to stand down for the event due to work commitments.