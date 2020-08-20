Dinkel learns fast on the loose in ERC

-

Dominik Dinkel overcame his scant gravel driving experience to score more points in the FIA ERC1 Junior Championship on Rally Liepāja, despite being hampered by running first on the road on the opening leg of the high-speed gravel event.

Driving a Brose Motorsport-entered Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo, German Dinkel, co-driven by Austrian co-driver Ursula Mayrhofer, finished seventh in ERC1 Junior and scored overall P13 points.



“When you are the first car on the road it’s not easy but here it is very special,” Dinkel said. “You have fast, wide roads and for me we slide everywhere so I had big problems in the fast sections.



“We were writing the pacenotes flat and you go there and you cannot go flat because you are going outside of the corner on the loose gravel and it was a big challenge on braking and also a lot of wheelspin after the junction. It was very difficult but it was another good experience and I really liked the stages.



“The second day was definitely better but the speed is also high on this rally and I don’t have the experience on fast gravel. I had a big moment on stage six and the confidence after was not so big but this rally was really impressive and we learn a lot. We would like to thank all our sponsors and my supporter Michael Stoschek.”

