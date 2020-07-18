-

Dominik Dinkel is planning a step-by-step approach to his FIA ERC1 Junior Championship campaign as he bids to overcome myriad challenges.

As well as making his Rally di Roma Capitale debut, Dinkel is contesting his first event alongside new co-driver Ursula Mayrhofer, while he’s still lacking experience of his Brose Motorsport Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo.



“Rally di Roma will be very difficult because everything is new and the competition will be very high,” said German driver Dinkel. “We want to go step by step. My main aim is to finish the rally, get more experience of the car and the rally.



“I didn’t drive in Italy so I don’t know any stage there. I try to find a good rhythm in each stage. I drove the Fabia Evo in the last round of the German championship last year but we crashed so this will be the first really rally with this car.”



Rally di Roma Capitale takes place from 24-26 July.

ERC ERC Q&A: Alexey Lukyanuk 13 HOURS AGO

The post Dinkel plans step-by-step start to ERC1 Junior campaign appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC Bassas reveals unexpected boost ahead of ERC debut 16 HOURS AGO