-

Dominik Dinkel’s FIA ERC1 Junior Championship bid is go after the German talent completed a trouble-free test in Austria recently.

At the wheel of a brand-new Rally2-specification Škoda Fabia R5 Evo from ROMO- Motorsporttechnik, Brose-backed Dinkel covered almost 120 kilometres as he prepared for the season-opening Rally di Roma Capitale, which is scheduled to take place from 24-26 July.



The test also marked the start of a new partnership with Austrian Ursula Mayrhofer taking over co-driving duties Christina Fürst. Dinkel’s long-term co-driver is taking a break from competing to have a baby.



"I rate the first test after the long corona-forced break absolutely positive,” said Dinkel, who was in action on a 3.5-kilometre test stage. “Together with the ROMO team, we have made real progress, especially in the braking and handling of the Brose-Škoda.



“The collaboration with Ursula Mayrhofer worked out right away. I would like to thank Christina Fürst, who has done an absolutely top job as my co-driver over the last four years, once again for the great and successful time we spent together. Of course, she will remain a member of the Brose Rally Team even during her baby break.



"It is a really good feeling to know that all sponsors and my patron Michael Stoschek are firmly behind me right now. I would like to thank them for their trust, which I would like to return with good results.”

ERC Moments that made ERC Rally Poland perfect: 2019 YESTERDAY AT 04:00

The post Dinkel revs up for ERC1 Junior action with Austria test and new co-driver appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC Moments that made ERC Rally Poland perfect: 2018 27/06/2020 AT 04:00