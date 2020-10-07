With new co-driver Michael Wenzel using Dinkel’s uprated pacenote system, the German talent drove his Brose Motorsport Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo to seventh among the ERC contenders and fourth in ERC1 Junior following a strong display in the ever-changing weather conditions.



“This rally was incredible for our learning,” said Dinkel. “The weather conditions were changing every minute. We were always thinking about the tyre choice and you could never say it was right or wrong but at the end of the day it has been good. It was a tough rally but a good battle with Erik [Cais] and we improved a lot.”