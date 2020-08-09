Dinkel set for big ERC test

-

Dominik Dinkel will use the official Rally Liepāja test to get to grips with the challenge in store on the fastest round of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship.

German Dinkel has never tackled a high-speed gravel event before but time spent in his Brose Motorsport Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo on Wednesday will aid his acclimatisation alongside co-driver Ursula Mayrhofer from Austria.



“It’s again a new rally and again more to learn because I never drove on a gravel rally with such fast stages,” said Dinkel. “I like gravel so I hope we can improve on the Wednesday test with the set-up and my driving style and try to make the next step no gravel by getting faster and faster over the rally. I hope that we can finish with a good result in ERC1 Junior.”

