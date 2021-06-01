This is former ERC1 driver Dominik Dinkel on his way to winning AMTK Rally Velenji in Slovenia last weekend.
On his first outing in a Ford Fiesta Rally 2, Brose Motorsport-entered Dinkel and co-driver Pirmin Winklhofer were among the two-top runners on all six special stages.
ERC
Class podium boosts Clio Rally4 ahead of ERC debut
The post Dinkel uses ERC skills to delight appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
Bonato best: ERC contender rapid on French opener
ERC
ERC a “proving ground for young talent”, says M-Sport founder Wilson